When Tristyn Connelly, 11, heard the nature trail at his school needed some work, he knew just what to do.
He and his fellow Cub Scouts in Den 4084 volunteered for several hours on a recent Saturday to clean up the trail outside Fidalgo Elementary School, clearing away trash and making sure the trail is usable for both students and any members of the community.
“My principal talked to my science teacher, who told me about it. I knew we could clean it up,” he said.
The boys also put in a post to hold a plant identification sign, Logan Davis, 10.
He said it made him feel a sense of accomplishment.
“You can tell we did something,” he said. “It’s free and people can go anywhere. A lot of people take their dogs there.”
Carter Eggleston, 10, said the trail was unusable before.
“It was really messy,” he said.
The project earned the young scouts points toward their Arrow of Light rank, which will allow them to move on to the next rank within Boy Scouts.
