This year’s Winter Celebration with Fidalgo DanceWorks is hitting the big screen to lower risk of spreading virus during the pandemic.
The annual recital, normally performed live, will be shown Dec. 9 instead on the screen at Blue Fox Drive-In Movie Theater in Oak Harbor. Over the past few weeks, classes have filmed their portions of the show, which were then edited together for the final production.
The showing is free to attend and open to the public. The snack bar will be open, but the go-karts and arcade will be closed.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which will feature a showing of “Frosty the Snowman” at 6:30 p.m., a video recording of the winter recital at 7 p.m. and a showing of “Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 8:15 p.m.
“It’s going to be a super fun event and a chance for our students to show all the hard work they’ve been doing,” said Fidalgo DanceWorks Development Director Melissa Turnage.
While the show is free, donations are welcome at fidalgodanceworks.org.
Some of the dances were filmed in outside locations like the covered area at Whitney Early Childhood Education Center, offering the dancers a chance to get together in small groups and film their pieces.
Other dances were filmed by the teachers via Zoom. Teachers are figuring it out, Turnage said.
“We are giving the teachers as much creativity as we can,” she said.
There is plenty of variation and interest surrounding all the dances, she said.
The Winter Celebration highlights all the different dance styles offered by Fidalgo DanceWorks. Normally, it doesn’t include ballet, which has its own production of “The Nutcracker.” But that performance was canceled this year, so ballet classes are included in the Winter Celebration.
The performing arts school is now back to completely virtual classes, in line with the Anacortes School District. Luckily, the technology is already in place for that to happen, Turnage said.
Technological advances over the summer made it possible for teachers to lead their classes for a few students in the studio space simultaneously with those practicing at home.
Now, all students will be at home.
“It’s a seamless transition,” said Turnage, who said she was grateful the school didn’t have to get through a major hurdle to provide dance education to students.
There are still difficulties that come with teaching online, especially with something as physical as dance, Turnage said. But teachers and students are doing all they can to learn and progress, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.