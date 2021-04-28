Small class sizes, no students allowed in the building, teachers and students who have to quarantine – Fidalgo DanceWorks students and staff have seen it all over the past year.
Only one thing has remained steady: Dance.
“I am really proud of what has happened over the last year,” Development Director Melissa Turnage said. “For our dancers, these classes have been one of the few outlets that have allowed them to connect with their peers and express what they are going through.”
None of that would have been possible without support from the community, area donors, businesses and dance families.
The performing arts school is back to almost normal these days, Turnage said. Students are back in class, though space for each of them is marked out on the floor in tape, and they have to wear masks while practicing in person. Online options remain for those students who prefer to stay home.
Sometimes, a teacher or student has to quarantine, so the virtual setting comes in handy then, too, Turnage said.
Last week, when one of the ballet teachers had to stay home, she led her class through Zoom, watching over the dance studio from the TV at the front. School Director Linda Johnston stood in with the students so they would have an adult in the room.
Students stretched and performed, to notes from their teacher watching via webcam.
A lot of logistics have gone into bringing students dance over the past year or so, Turnage said. While the dance school shut down in March 2020 just like most other things, it has been operating continually since last June, she said.
First, small groups practiced in the summer. Then, classes started in the fall in a hybrid model. Classes were led simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Students cycled through whether they got to be in person or learned from home.
In November, when cases spiked, all classes went online only.
The hybrid model returned in February. Now, with the county in Phase 3, all students who want to be in the classroom can be, Turnage said.
“We want students to come back in person if they can,” Turnage said. “The teachers are doing a fabulous job remotely, but it’s more fun and students are more engaged if they are in the classroom. They also pick things up faster.”
Several students studying ballet last week said it’s good to be back in the studio, though some things aren’t always the best.
Wearing a mask while dancing is “weird,” Eliza Wilmot said.
“It’s amazing,” Aubrey Rittel said.
Some students are on a wait list because classes are smaller, but the school tried to accommodate as many students as it could, Turnage said.
Some parents decided to keep their kids home this year during the pandemic. That was especially true for younger students who couldn’t have a parent inside the building. Classes for younger students were also cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes to help the teacher who is operating without parent help.
Parent-toddler classes started back up last week, too, Turnage said.
Enrollment is down about 30%, Turnage said. That means less income, and it’s not the only financial setback the school has seen.
Fidalgo DanceWorks was one of the last organizations to host an event in 2020, holding its annual fundraiser the first weekend in March, just days before the virus was confirmed in Skagit County.
Knowing that this year’s fundraiser, by far the largest of the year, would likely be canceled, the organization has been seeking other forms of funding, Turnage said.
Generally, the school receives funding from service groups in town. But their fundraising efforts were affected, too, though some groups did still give, Turnage said.
The school has secured some funding through grants from community and state arts organizations, like the Washington Arts Commission.
Fidalgo DanceWorks also hosted a giving drive.
“Families wanted to help, and more people than ever participated,” Turnage said.
Still, the school is operating at a deficit, she said. Previous administrators and boards worked hard to set aside a reserve, she said.
The board and directors have evaluated every expense.
“We try to be as fiscally responsible as possible,” she said.
The reserve has helped pay bills and make necessary improvements at the school. Costs came from things such as the infrastructure to allow classes to go online. Before the pandemic, part of the school didn’t have access to the internet, Turnage said.
Also, workers installed a new floor in the school’s largest studio during spring break for about $7,000. The floor is professional and was a necessary improvement, Turnage said.
Logistics came into play for recitals and performances. Normally, the school hosts multiple all-school performances each year.
Changes during the pandemic were required.
Instead of “The Nutcracker” and a winter celebration featuring all classes except ballet last year, all students recorded dance numbers in small groups. Then, the pieces were edited together and shown at the Blue Fox Drive-in in Oak Harbor. That event turned out great, Turnage said. People really turned out and celebrated dance in a big way.
Another filmed performance is coming up, to be filmed in May at various locations around Anacortes. The dancers will take to the beach, parks and docks to film as a way to not only showcase what they have been working on but also the beauty of Fidalgo Island, Turnage said.
The choreography in a filmed segment is definitely different, and teachers and students have been working on dancing in a way that translates well on screen.
“They are going to have the opportunity to show a whole new set of skills,” she said.
They will also soon perform live outside for a very limited audience, Turnage said.
For many students, it will be their first live performance in 18 months, she said.
