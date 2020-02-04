A debate panel of leaders in higher education will come together Feb. 11 as part of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County’s annual Economic Forecast Night.
Panelists include Skagit Valley College President Dr. Thomas Keegan, Western Washington University President Dr. Sabah Randhawa, Washington State University-Everett Chancellor Dr. Paul Pitre and University of Puget Sound President Dr. Isiaah Crawford.
The debate will focus on post-secondary education’s role in developing a health workforce, particularly regarding liberal arts education vs. workforce training and career readiness.
Additional speakers include EDASC CEO John Sternlicht presenting a year in review, economists Dr. Laurie Trautman and Dr. Anneliese Vance-Sherman looking at upcoming economic trends.
The event, 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, brings together more than 400 business leaders, elected officials and community representatives to look at economic and business trends in Skagit County.
Tickets: skagit.org.
