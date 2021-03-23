Dates are set for the next two years for Anacortes School District.
School will start about a week later than normal next year as a precautionary measure, Superintendent Justin Irish said at a school board meeting last week. Pushing the start date back will allow more time for COVID-19 restrictions to lift.
It also gives the district another week to put plans in place, in case those restrictions change quickly.
The next school year is set to start Sept. 8 and end on June 21, 2022.
Things should return to normal the following school year (2022-23), starting on Sept. 1, 2022, and ending June 17, 2023.
