The Anacortes School District is proposing multiple options for the fall.
Families can choose between a mix of in-person and online classes or a full-time remote learning experience.
As it works through creating the online school and preparing for the coming school year, the district is hosting virtual Q-and-A sessions to answer questions and hear concerns. The virtual events are open to staff, students, family and the public.
Find links to the Zoom events and more information at asd103.org.
Meetings are at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23; noon Friday, July 31; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4; and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
