Making sure each student has equal footing at school is a priority of the Anacortes School District, and the district is looking for community feedback at a meeting tonight at the Anacortes High School library, Superintendent Mark Wenzel said.
The district values equity among students highly and made it one of the pillars of its strategic plan.
“We want to think deeply about how we can create access and opportunity for all students to achieve their full potential,” Wenzel said.
Schools want to lessen achievement gaps and make sure each student is reaching his or her full potential. The effort is part of a nationwide look at equity in schools, he said.
Gaps exist based on several factors, including income, race and disability.
The district needs to put systems in place so “every student has an equal chance for success,” Wenzel said.
Wenzel has been meeting with groups of students that have traditionally been marginalized in the system, he said.
District staff is getting equity training, and leadership is writing an equity policy. Now, the district wants feedback from families and community members on the equity issues here and what can be done to address them.
In addition to today’s meeting, other chances to provide feedback will be available in the coming months.
