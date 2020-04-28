The Anacortes School District will spend $745,000 over the next few years replacing laptops used by students in grades 9-12 and those used by classified staff district-wide.
The payments, starting in November and ending in May 2023, are funded by technology levy dollars passed by voters in 2018. Those dollars can be used only for costs associated with district technology.
The School Board approved the purchase last week.
The district received several quotes for the 1,100 computers and negotiated terms that will allow them to keep the computers at the end of the three years or trade them in, district Director of Technology Robert Pohl said.
Also included in the total is software for the computers that will allow students to access the programs they need for school, Pohl said.
The purchase removes the technology usage fees for middle and high school students for the 2020-2023 school years.
All students at the district have their devices at home right now, to help with the continuous learning being put in place by districts across the state in the wake of schools closing as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.