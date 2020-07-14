The Anacortes School District will hold a forum next month about its newly adopted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy, to get feedback on the policy and hear from concerned families, students and alumni.
“We know that in order to reach our students at the margins, we need to do a better job of understanding the challenges they face and confront biases head on,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement from the district. “I am committed to bringing an equity lens to everything we do, every day, and will continue to commit staff and resources to this important topic.”
The Equity Forum is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, via Zoom (find the link on the district’s website).
This forum will be an opportunity for students, staff, alumni and community members to engage with the district on its equity policy, impacts to students and families, and next steps, according to the district.
“This is just one step in an ongoing, reiterative process,” Irish said. “I am proud to be part of a community that is not only willing to have these conversations, but actively pushing for them. I look forward to our work together.”
