A pop-up Bloodworks Northwest donation center at Westminster Presbyterian Church means people in the Anacortes area will be able to donate blood this month.
The blood drive is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21 and 22.
The drive is open to all blood types.
Register beforehand at www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/find-mobile-blood-drive.
Donations are by appointment only and social distancing protocols are in place at all Bloodworks Northwest donation centers.
