A group of students will collect used clothing and household fabrics (curtains, blankets, sheets, towels, tablecloths) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Island Adventures, 1801 Commercial Ave., as part of a fundraiser.
This is a free event, open to the public, and benefits students in Rotary’s Youth Engaged in Service (YES) Program traveling to Honduras next summer for community service projects. While in Honduras, they will repair schools, teach classes and help build programs.
Information: fir.thefunclub@gmail.com
