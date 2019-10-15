The donation drop-off location at the Soroptimist Thrift Shop, 1107 Third Ave., will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays during the club’s weekly luncheon meeting.
Donations will be accepted from 7-11:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. again from 1:30-4 p.m. Friday donation hours will remain the same (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
