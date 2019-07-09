When young Dorothy Gale of Kansas hopes to find a place where she fits in, somewhere she is sure is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” she has no idea what she’s in for.
She will find out in the new Westminster Theatre Arts production of “Wizard of Oz,” which runs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as 3 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St. Admission is free.
After running away from home to save her canine best friend Toto, Dorothy (Estella Walsh) has a chance encounter with the smooth-talking and magical Professor Marvel (Aiden VanderVort).
Frightened something will happen to her Aunt Em (Allie Perez), Dorothy runs back home only to be caught in a cyclone.
When she wakes again, she has been transported far away to the land of Oz.
There, she encounters munchkins, the Good Witch of the North (Perez) and The Wicked Witch of the West (Savannah Newman).
As she heads to see the title Wizard of Oz (VanderVort), Dorothy encounters a ragtag group that helps her along, including a scarecrow without a brain (Cassius Tossavainen), a tinman seeking a heart (Patrick Quinn) and a lion who is missing his courage (Jake Harrison).
Something about her new friends seems awfully familiar, but Dorothy can’t quite figure out why they remind her of home.
Full of magic, lively songs and a city painted completely in green, “The Wizard of Oz” brings the classic movie to life.
* Editor’s note: Anacortes American reporter Briana Alzola is the stage director of “The Wizard of Oz.”
