The First Friday Artwalk for November is 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave, will show works by Charlene Hall and Luuk Honey. Hall paints landscapes in watercolor. Honey, who painted a mural downtown, will display work across several mediums including acrylics, watercolor, digital and lithographic prints.
• MoonWater Arts (formerly Joanie Schwartz Glass), 404 Commercial Ave., is a gallery space and a glass-fusing studio. She features many other artists from across the Pacific Northwest, many of whom are women.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., features Terry MacDonald in a show called "Two Sides of Me." She will show abstract acrylics and mixed media paintings, as well as collaged animals, birds and flowers.
• 420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery, features flame-painted copper mesh work by Lanny Bergner in his Leaves of Philadelphia series. Also showing are fused glass work by Steve Klein, gold leaf/acrylic paintings and sculptures by Leo Osborne, rich, encaustic paintings by Marilee Holm and floral oils by Jennifer McGill.
The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, feature studios of Anders Rodin, Jade Roberts, Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough. Media include oils, watercolors and drawings and sculptures.
Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., features the work of Mark Gardner. He will showcase fine art photography of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. The show is also showing art styles from seven other area artists.
