The Anacortes Kiwanis Aktion Club is starting back up its program to recycle electronics, including TVs, computer monitors, laptops, tablets, e-readers and portable DVD players.
The free program works through the state’s E-Cycle program.
Anyone can bring their electronics to be recycled from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month (starting Oct. 10) to the Port of Anacortes’ web locker No. 36 at Seafarers’ Way and R Avenue. Face masks are required.
A map is available at the Aktion Club’s website, anacortesaktion.org.
Other donations, including printers, fax machines and copiers, are not accepted at this time.
Information: AnacortesAktion@gmail.com or Eric Johnson at 360-840-5415
