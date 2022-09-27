The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series is back for a 2022-23 season.
The series brings in well-known musicians each year.
“The 2022-23 Anacortes Early Music season will feature seven diverse concerts on a variety of instruments, ranging from the early Baroque (English composer William Dawes) to the Romantic period (Frédéric Chopin). The AEM Series provides to Anacortes and nearby areas concert attendance opportunities normally only found in large cities," Chairperson Barbara King said in a press release.
The concerts take place at 7 p.m. at the Croation Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St. General admission is $30 (cash or check at the door), and free for students age 18 or younger.
Information: www.anacortesartsfoundation.org
Upcoming concerts are:
• The Classical String Quartet, Oct. 14, featuring Elizabeth Blumenstock, Cecilia Archuleta on violin, Tekla Cunningham on viola d'amore and Meg Brennard on violoncello. The program includes Haydn’s Quartet in b minor, Op. 64, No. 2 and Mozart’s loveliest Quartet No. 20 in D major, K. 499.
• Bring on the Bach – Recorder & Lautenwerck, Nov. 18, features recorder player Vicki Boeckman and keyboardist Tamara Friedman. They will perform works by Scarlatti, Telemann and Johann Sebastian Bach. Featured on this concert is a reproduction of a 1740s Lautenwerck of the type Bach helped to invent.
• In Love and Guerre, Jan. 27, 2023, features violinist Marc Destrube and focuses on one of the top female composers of the 18th century Elisabeth Jacquet. Harpsichordist Jillon Stoppels Dupree and gambist Adaiha MacAdam-Somer join in with works by François Couperin and JeanFéry Rebel.
• On the Fritz – Romantic Masterworks, Feb. 24, 2023, features Page Smith, the principal violoncellist of the Pacific Northwest Ballet, on an instrument modeled after a 1730 Sanctus Seraphin cello, and Tamara Friedman, playing her versatile replica of an 1814 Johann Fritz fortepiano, offer a robust concert of variations, sonatas, and character pieces by Haydn and Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, and Schumann.
• Murder and Mayhem: William Lawes and the Broadside Ballads of the English Civil War, March 24, 2023, focuses on music by Lawes. The performers from this concert comes from all over the area and include Dalielle Reutter-Harrah, soprano; Tekla Cunningham, baroque violin; Maxine Eilander, baroque harp; Stephen Stubbs, lute; and David Morris, viola da gamba.
• Party of Three, April 28, 2023, features Beethoven's String Trios. The concert features violinist Rachell Ellen Wong, violist Andrew Gonzales and cellist Nathan Whittaker. The program also includes trios by Hyacinthe Jadin and Johann Georg Albrechtsberger with Beethoven’s Op. 3.
Anacortes Early Music House Concert with Harpsichordist David Buice, May 19, 2023, features Buice playing some music on a doublemanual Flemish harpsichord. (Note: This concert will take place at 4606 Cypress Drive and reservations are required.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.