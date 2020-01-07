The Anacortes Arts Foundation continues its early music series in January.
The internationally acclaimed Tanya Tomkins, one of the principal cellists of the Philharmonia Baroque and Portland Baroque Orchestras, together with fortepiano virtuoso Tamara Friedman, will play music by Bach, Beethoven and more.
Tomkins will perform on a 1798 Lockey Hill violoncello (London) and Friedman on an 1804 Nannette Streicher “Beethoven” grand fortepiano (Vienna).
The concert is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
Admission is $25 at the door (cash or check only). Children and students are free.
Information: anacortesartsfoundation.org/events.html
