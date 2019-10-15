Skagit Conservation District, Shell Puget Sound Refinery, Ducks Unlimited and Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group are joining together Saturday to take part in the Puget Sound Orca Recovery Day.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the March’s Point Pocket Estuary on Padilla Bay, is a a habitat restoration planting to help improve riparian habitat adjacent to the pocket estuary on March Point Road.
The event will also include education for volunteers about the threats to endangered Southern Resident orcas and their primary food source, salmon.
At the work party, volunteers will plant native trees to improve fish habitat and reduce pollutants.
The upland side of the field is used as pasture; fencing will be installed following the planting to protect the buffer and pocket estuary from livestock.
The work party is one of more than 60 events taking place Saturday to help the whales.
