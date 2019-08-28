Touching a whale bone, creating a fish-shaped paper hat, sampling clam chowder and taking a virtual dip into the Salish Sea were just some of the activities for families at the annual Fidalgo Bay Day event Saturday, Aug. 24.
The event, hosted by the Skagit County Marine Resources Committee, welcomes hundreds of children and their families each year at the Fidalgo Bay Resort.
Jay Lind, one of the organizers, said more than 300 people attend each year, and he’s hoping it will grow.
“The more people we get involved, the better we are going to be,” he said.
Almost 20 different groups and organizations signed up to take part. Each informational booth contained a display, and many provided hands-on learning for young visitors.
At one booth, kids put on visors with “eelgrass” hanging from them to simulate the experience of a creature hiding under water. Young scientists peered through a microscope at samples, while others used stamps and paints to create marine-themed art.
At a booth hosted by the City of Anacortes and the Port of Anacortes, kids learned what it looked like when materials were washed by the rain into the water. It was a visual representation of the impact people can have on the ecosystem, said Sarah Tchang, the port’s environmental specialist.
Powdered drinks, sprinkles and other household goods became stand-ins for materials that could end up on the ground, such as pesticides and dog waste. Then, “rain clouds,” (represented by children holding spray bottles) coated the ground, sending the materials cascading into the ocean. Soon, the water was murky enough to blur the view of whales printed on the bottom of the ocean pool.
Reaching young people can make a difference because when they get excited about something, they share with their parents and help enact changes at home, said Tchang, who ran the booth with city stormwater project manager Diane Hennebert.
“We want to show them the importance of taking care of the environment and marine resources,” Tchang said.
All around the fair, adults and kids visited with paper passports clutched in their hands. They went to different numbered stations and asked the people at that station one of two questions (one for adults and one for kids). Once they asked the question and received the answer, the passport holder received a sticker for that number.
Getting all the stickers meant a free prize.
The passport activity was hosted by the Friends of Skagit Beaches.
Each year, the group also holds a coloring contest, said Betty Carteret, board member. Kids of all ages design artistic representations of the Salish Sea and Fidalgo Bay. The pictures are sent to Friends of Skagit Beaches board members for voting. Then, one piece is chosen as the cover of the next year’s Discovery Passport.
The passport idea began in 2014 as a way to increase engagement, something that is key to the goal of Fidalgo Bay Day and its focus on the health of local waters and wildlife.
“It draws people’s awareness to a variety of issues,” Carteret said of the event.
