...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Anacortes Open Streets event Sunday, Aug. 29, brought in crowds of bikers, walkers and skaters to fill Commercial Avenue downtown. Visitors could try out obstacle courses, decorate their bikes and enjoy a car-free street.
A section of downtown Anacortes on Commercial Avenue from 2nd to 10th Street will be closed to motorized vehicles this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Open Streets event.
“We’d like to get everyone there,” organizer Warren Tessler said. “It’s definitely a family event.”
Highlights of the day will include appearances by various vendors and nonprofits such as the new Kiwanis Club, the Northwest Trail Riders, the Anacortes Family Center, The Anacortes Senior Activity Center, Friends of the Pool and the Parks Foundation.
“This is the ninth year that we’ve done it,” Tessler said. “It’s just a different feel when you don’t have cars going up and down the street and people can move back and forth however they want.”
The event also will feature the Skagit Bicycle Club-sponsored Classic Bike Show and performances by several local street performers.
