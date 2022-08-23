Open Streets
Buy Now

The Anacortes Open Streets event Sunday, Aug. 29, brought in crowds of bikers, walkers and skaters to fill Commercial Avenue downtown. Visitors could try out obstacle courses, decorate their bikes and enjoy a car-free street.

 A section of downtown Anacortes on Commercial Avenue from 2nd to 10th Street will be closed to motorized vehicles this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Open Streets event.

“We’d like to get everyone there,” organizer Warren Tessler said. “It’s definitely a family event.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.