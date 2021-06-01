This June is the 15th annual Orca Action Month in Washington and the sixth annual celebration in Oregon and British Columbia.
The nonprofit Orca Network started Orca Action Month in 2007 to bring together community, scientists and orca lovers to talk about threats facing the Southern Resident orcas, while providing a community celebration of the orcas of the Salish Sea.
The theme for Orca Month 2021 is “We Are Family,” which draws connections between the Southern Resident orca families and human families in the region.
To celebrate, members of the Orca Salmon Alliance are hosting events throughout the month to education, inspire and challenge the public to make a difference in the life of the orcas.
A virtual kick-off festival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Other virtual and in-person events will take place throughout the month.
Information: orcamonth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.