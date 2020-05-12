• Mayor Laurie Gere will host a weekly COVID-19 briefing live on Channel 10 or streaming on the City of Anacortes website at 4 p.m. today.
• The Friends of Skagit Beaches is holding virtual lectures about subjects relating to Fidalgo Island until at least June 2.
May 12, the group will talk “Anacortes Mill History and Shoreline Cleanup,” about how lumber, shingle, box and pipe mills supported the city’s economy, but damaged the Fidalgo Bay shoreline. Presented by Betty Carteret.
May 19, presenter Neil O’Horan will lead “Birds of the Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve.”
Find links to lectures at skagitbeaches.org or the Facebook pages for Friends of Skagit Beaches or the Anacortes library.
• A virtual welcome and question-and-answer session for new kindergarten parents is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be recorded. Find the link at the Anacortes School District’s Facebook page.
• The next installment of the Students and Scientist Lecture Series, hosted by the School District and the Salish Sea School, is Tuesday, May 19, on the Salish Sea School’s YouTube page. Free to attend.
• The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events.
At 7 p.m. today, it will host “Together We Discover,” a weekly video from an area expert on a variety of topics.
This week, sound engineer Nich Wilbur of the Anacortes Unknown Studio will talk about blending old and new technologies while recording music for bands all over the world.
During the “Digital Dive In” at 11 a.m. Thursday, librarian Leslie Wilson will share some of her favorite children’s biographies, along with information on how to access them.
Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
CANCELED
The Anacortes Spring Gift show scheduled for May 30 has been canceled.
