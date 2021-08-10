With free backpacks in the library, clothing and resource booths down the halls and free books in the library, the annual Ready to Learn Fair is providing students who attend plenty of options when it comes to preparing for next year.
The event, which was presented only as a drive-thru last year, is back in person this year for its 21st year. The Ready to Learn Fair offers students of all ages the chance to pick up a backpack full of supplies, pick out a new school outfit or two, grab a free book and connect with different clubs and resources.
The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at Anacortes High School.
At the fair this year, booths and services are spread out throughout the high school to give people more space, and masks are required.
“We are so excited to be able to come back,” said Anacortes Schools Foundation Executive Director Marta McClintock. The foundation puts on the event each year.
It’s especially important for the information and resource booths, she said. It’s hard to get information out to everyone without a centralized area.
The drive-thru last year was fun, but it didn’t give the kids the same chance to get everything they needed, she said.
This year, they will be able to have fun, pick out new things for school and get ready to head back for five full, in-person days a week in September.
“There is a sense of community and a sense of pride,” McClintock said of attending the fair in person.
A vaccine pop-up is available to anyone older than 12, providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to those who want it.
A vision clinic will help with early detection of vision problems.
Translators will be on hand for families needing the service.
Every child gets a free book to take home.
The Kiwanis Sunrisers Club is providing free hot dogs to students ages 16 and under and selling them to anyone older.
Organizers expect more than 550 people this year.
Last fall, roughly 475 students went through the drive-thru and more picked up backpacks and other supplies at a supply closet.
This year, in addition to in-person pickup, some backpacks full of supplies will go to each school for students who need them. The limited supplies are first-come, first-served.
Email marta@asfkids.org for more information.
Everything at the fair is free, thanks largely to sponsors and more than 100 volunteers.
Sponsors included Windermere Anacortes, the Anacortes Rotary Club and Marathon Petroleum Corp., which each donated more than $3,000.
Also donating were the Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers, the Fidalgo Rotary Club, the Anacortes Noon Kiwanis Club and Heritage Bank.
Other upcoming Schools Foundation events are the Shell Fueling Education Fun Run on Sept. 19 and the Celebrate the Season event on Dec. 4.
