The Anacortes Family Center is doing what many other nonprofits are doing now — taking its next fundraising dinner to a virtual setting.
The organization, which helps homeless women and families, is hosting a dinner and virtual talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $110. Each ticket comes with one of four meal options, each from a different restaurant in town, and a beverage. The meals are delivered to ticket holders by a Family Center board member.
Then, center Executive Director Dustin Johnson will present a talk about the center and its efforts via Zoom.
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-drinks-donations-for-afc-tickets-121277794147?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch.
