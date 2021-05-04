Kate Metcalf was the best volunteer of last year, according to the Anacortes Family Center.
The center named Metcalf its Volunteer of the Year for 2020 as part of National Volunteer Month. Each year, more than 100 people volunteer at the Family Center to support the center’s mission of helping people experiencing homelessness.
Metcalf takes on many tasks at the center, including keeping track of the kids’ birthdays and gathering age-appropriate presents from donations. She also gets cake mix and frosting to the parents in time for birthday celebrations.
“From office work to cleaning, from fundraising activities to decorating for the holidays, Kate is willing to handle it, no questions asked,” AFC program coordinator Karen Yost said in a press release.
She’s also caring to the residents, Yost said in the release.
“Kate is fully invested in our mission to help families discover a path to lasting success and exit from homelessness,” Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said in the release.
Metcalf was one of the first volunteers to return to help in-person to help after the pandemic limited access.
Information: www.anacortesfamily.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.