The Anacortes Family Center recently named its volunteers of the year.
Each month, supporters of the center log more than 250 hours of volunteer time, according to center staff. That includes help for residents with budgeting, employment support (like help with resumes and interview preparation), life skills classes, facility upkeep and activities for the children who live at the center.
“We literally couldn’t do all the work we do with our clients without our volunteer support,” center Program Coordinator Karen Yost said in an email. “Anacortes is an amazing community of incredibly gifted residents, and we feel very blessed to be able to have so much generous support.”
This year’s volunteers of the year are Cathy Enns and Elizabeth Silverthorn.
Enns spent 25 years in high tech marketing in Silicon Valley and has served as a nonprofit development director, hospital marketing director and web copywriter. Now, she develops content for the Family Center Facebook page and website and completes other projects, such as organizing holiday baskets for the center’s clients. According to the Family Center, she sees volunteering as an opportunity to be involved in a positive change for the community.
Silverthorn grew up on a farm in Sedro-Woolley as one of nine siblings. When she graduated, she moved to California and worked in the film industry and as a buyer for an engineering firm, where she retired after 38 years. At the Family Center, she helps residents move, babysits, tutors and mentors. According to center staff, she says yes whenever asked to help. She also volunteers with the Kiwanis Thrift Shop and delivers food for Food-To-Go for schoolchildren in need. She helps with Salvation Army during the holiday season and, before the pandemic, volunteered in first-grade classrooms at Fidalgo Elementary School.
