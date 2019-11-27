Crowds bustled through the newest building at the Anacortes Family Center on Monday as the community had a chance to look inside the building and celebrate the new affordable housing apartments opening soon.
Starting Dec. 1, the halls at Launch Apartments will bustle in a different way as families, including 42 children, start moving into the building’s 20 apartments.
The units filled up quickly, center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said.
“We could fill it again tomorrow,” he said.
Residents need to make less than 50 percent of the area median income (that’s $33,000 for a family of four) to qualify.
The center broke ground in May last year. It’s the third set of units for the Anacortes Family Center.
The emergency shelter, to provide a home for those facing homelessness for up to 90 days, opened in 2009. The
center then opened transitional housing, for those who need a little more time to get on their feet, in 2017. Families can stay there for up to two years.
In this newest building, residents can stay as long as they pass a yearly check on income requirements.
The building includes studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Half of the apartments are already furnished, thanks to donations and decorating from area families, organizations and friend groups. The other half are empty, so families can bring their own furniture.
As families have been signing leases and looking around, Johnson can see the excitement building, especially among the kids.
“They were running around, opening drawers, looking at their toys,” he said.
For many, this may be the first stable home of their own they know, he said.
Even as the center opened its affordable housing units Monday with a ribbon cutting, it is looking ahead to the future. The next project for the center is visible from the top floor of the new three-story unit. The center is hoping to build another building just behind it on 26th Street.
The new building would be four stories, with space for childcare on the first floor and then three stories of housing units.
The facility could be partially funded by a property tax increase being discussed at the city level right now. Other funding would come from private donations, Johnson said. If the property tax measure passes, construction would likely start late next year.
The building of the center was funded primarily by Jeff and Linda Hendricks and Walt and Susan Guterbock. Most of the design work was donated, as were many other services, center Board President Leona Bratz said at the ribbon cutting celebration.
This building would not be possible without the community, she said.
“Launch Apartments, or as residents will soon be calling it — ‘home,’” Bratz said.
The people who are moving into these spaces likely have faced homelessness in their lives. Affordable housing means a chance to start fresh, she said.
“This is a testament to the community’s generosity,” Johnson said of the building’s opening.
Mayor Laurie Gere said affordable housing is a major need in this town, and many people who work in the area can’t afford to live here.
Looking around and seeing all the effort that went in to not only building the apartments but making them look so much like welcoming homes for people is awe-inspiring, she said.
“It takes a village. This is our village,” Gere said.
