The Anacortes Family Center will host its Shred-a-Thon fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Walgreens parking lot.
Anyone can bring old documents to shred on site, for a suggested donation of $20 a box.
Donations go toward helping cover costs at the Family Center, a shelter that helps homeless women and families.
The center is also hosting a cleaning supply drive through April 15. It is collecting soaps, cleanser, paper goods, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper, deodorant, sponges and dishes. There are bins at the center to collect the items.
The center has a wish list on Amazon full of specific products.
Information: www.anacortesfamily.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.