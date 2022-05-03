Farmers Market

 

Vendors at the Farmers Market sell a variety of goods, including fresh flowers.

 File photo

 

The Anacortes Farmers Market managers are set to host their season opener from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 7.

Attendees can look forward to a performance from the local Anacortes rock and roll band, The Enthusiasts, and new items for sale, including cupcakes and fresh Russian dumplings.

Also offered are a wide variety of jewelry, soap, flowers and produce.

Market manager Piper McCullough noted the importance of vendors receiving community support.

“For some of them, it’s what they do for a living,” McCullough said. “In a way, you could be supporting their whole life.”

The market will run each Saturday through October at the Depot, 611 R Avenue.

