Acrylic paints, chalk, chisels and molten metal all served as instruments in making art this weekend at the Anacortes Arts Festival.
Along the working artist block, crowds could stop and chat with artists creating pieces with all kinds of media.
Erik Gonzalez and his 15-year-old son Emilio used spray paints and masks to make a 360-degree graffiti art piece featuring several elements of the annual festival.
“There’s no limits on anything,” Emilio said of creating graffiti art. “You can do what you want. It’s your world.”
The piece featured a spray can spraying a wave of color, which held all the other pieces.
“We will keep adding details,” Erik Gonzalez said.
He set up a three-sided plywood piece Saturday morning and painted it blue before bringing out the spray paint cans and starting the design.
Emilio Gonzalez said he’s been painting since age 3.
“I’ve been around it,” he said, gesturing to his dad, who was painting. “I guess it rubbed off on me.”
Most of his work is in graffiti style, and he creates cartoon characters within it.
“I’m lucky to be able to do this with my dad,” he said. “Not a lot of people can say that.”
The Gonzalezes lived in California before moving to Kitsap County earlier this year.
Erik Gonzalez took up art as a teenager. Later, he gained attention from people in the art world and soon, galleries started inviting him to show his work.
He started using spray paint as a medium to create fine art.
He likes it because it’s so fast. The picture shows up almost immediately, and the spray makes it easier to cover a lot of ground in terms of size, Erik Gonzalez said.
He can generally create a piece like the one they created at the festival in a few hours, but this time, they stretched it out so they could talk to people and be demonstrating for the full weekend, he said.
This medium also is its own thing.
“It’s different than anything else,” he said.
While the art is his passion, Erik Gonzalez found another passion in a nonprofit working with young people and building up community.
After a few years, he started a new nonprofit, one that combined both of his passions by helping youths help their communities through their art.
Urbanists Collective started in California and now has projects all over the country. Since moving to Washington, Gonzalez has been looking at completing more projects here.
Projects include both installations, like the one at the Arts Festival, and more permanent community beautification pieces.
Information: urbanistscollective.com
