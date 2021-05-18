Washington State Ferries will host spring community meetings virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Staff will answer questions and provide updates about what’s happening on Washington State Ferries, including service updates, tariff changes and the agency’s response to COVID-19.
Washington State Ferries also announced this week that masks are still required while in terminals and on the vessel, even with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be denied service.
Visit wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/about-us/community-participation for information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.