Kids-R-Best Fest
Buy Now

Kids of all ages have the chance to play games and take part in several kinds of activities at the annual Kids-R-Best Fest hosted by the City of Anacortes.

 File photo

Running, jumping, swimming and laughing are all on the agenda for the annual Kids-R-Best Fest Friday and Saturday in Anacortes.

The annual festival is dedicated to games, food and activities just for the children of Anacortes.

An open community swim event is 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center.

Then, the festival itself is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Storvik Park.

Saturday, young people can check out inflatable bouncers, games, toys, informational booths, live entertainment, concessions and crafts.

The event is hosted by the City of Anacortes on the second Saturday of each July and is aimed at celebrating the kids in the Anacortes community.

It started in 1990.

More from this section

Load comments