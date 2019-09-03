AMP Fest
Dozens of musicians performed all day at the 2018 AMP Fest. Many will be back again Saturday for this year’s event.

Two stages. Twenty-one musical acts. One day.

A series of Anacortes-based musicians and bands will perform at Anacortes Music Project’s annual AMP Fest 2019 from 1-10 p.m. Saturday at the Guemes Island General Store.

Performers are: Saeed Abbas; Fieldboats; Luuk Honey; New Uniform; The Opines; Ebb, Slack and Flood; Fanny Alger; Jack Navarro; Crazy Like a Fox; The Mosstones; Well Water; Old Town Tonic; Atomic Rust; Sky All Around; Hoop; The John Bisagna Disaster; Despairplan; Chris Edwards; Ancestor Cedar; The Enthusiasts; Enduro; and Greenhouse Basement.

Tickets are $10 on brownpapertickets.com and $20 the day of the show.

Kids under 14 will be admitted free. No outside food or beverages or dogs are allowed at the event.

The Anacortes Music Project is a nonprofit dedicated to “amplifying the music of Anacortes,” according to its website.

It has a nonstop online stream of music created by Anacortes musicians or that has some sort of connection to Anacortes at anacortesmusicproject.org.

