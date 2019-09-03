Two stages. Twenty-one musical acts. One day.
A series of Anacortes-based musicians and bands will perform at Anacortes Music Project’s annual AMP Fest 2019 from 1-10 p.m. Saturday at the Guemes Island General Store.
Performers are: Saeed Abbas; Fieldboats; Luuk Honey; New Uniform; The Opines; Ebb, Slack and Flood; Fanny Alger; Jack Navarro; Crazy Like a Fox; The Mosstones; Well Water; Old Town Tonic; Atomic Rust; Sky All Around; Hoop; The John Bisagna Disaster; Despairplan; Chris Edwards; Ancestor Cedar; The Enthusiasts; Enduro; and Greenhouse Basement.
Tickets are $10 on brownpapertickets.com and $20 the day of the show.
Kids under 14 will be admitted free. No outside food or beverages or dogs are allowed at the event.
The Anacortes Music Project is a nonprofit dedicated to “amplifying the music of Anacortes,” according to its website.
It has a nonstop online stream of music created by Anacortes musicians or that has some sort of connection to Anacortes at anacortesmusicproject.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.