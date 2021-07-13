The Shipwreck Music Fest is back for 2021 with eight hours of music at Causland Park. It is noon to 8 p.m. that Saturday.
The concert is free to attend, but the Anacortes Music Project will be collecting donations to help fund a new PA system.
Performing bands are The Enthusiasts, Reptile Authority, RTurner, The Fieldboats, Karl Blau, Laser Zeppelin III, Enduro, Gift Machine, Young Hunks, Ebb, Slack and Flood, and Fanny Alger.
