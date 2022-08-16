...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Fidalgo Bay Day connects families to marine environment
The Skagit Marine Resources Committee is inviting families to get a closer look at the marine environment, as well as learn about environmental stewardship, at its 18th annual Fidalgo Bay Day.
The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Samish Indian Nation’s Fidalgo Bay Resort.
After an opening ceremony by Samish elder Rosie Cayou James and Jay Lind, of the resources committee, more than 14 different organizations will open indoor and outdoor booths with activities and education about the Salish Sea.
Activities include beach seining demonstration, marine animals from Shannon Point Marine Center’s touch tank, crafts and games for kids, educational events and a no-host traditional salmon barbecue lunch by Cayou and members of the Samish Indian Nation.
Kids will have the chance to fill out passports by visiting all the booths and completing aquatic-themed activities.
Oysters will be grilled outside, and visitors can taste samples from the Fidalgo Bay Day Chowder Contest.
Learn more at the Skagit County Marine Resources Committee’s website skagitmrc.org
