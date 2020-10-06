Normally, Fidalgo Bay Day means a full day of activities, food and informational booths at the Fidalgo Bay Resort.
This year, the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is translating that day into a monthlong Fidalgo Bay Scavenger Hunt. That way, people of all ages can participate in educational activities on their own time and away from the crowds of people normally at the annual event.
The hunt includes 14 activities presented all around the area. Most are on Fidalgo Island, but a few are elsewhere in Skagit County. Some allow participants to complete them in their homes.Anyone who completes at least seven listed activities will earn a certificate of completion and recognition on skagitmrc.org.
Find a copy of the activity guide at fidalgobayday.com.
Some activities include visiting Bowman Bay to identify parts of a healthy marine shoreline, learning the story of the Maiden of Deception Pass, learning about forage fish, spotting a great blue heron and picking up trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.