Throughout the day Saturday, ballerinas pulled on their tutus and checked how ribbons fit into their hair as part of a dress rehearsal for "The Nutcracker," which opens this week.

It is one of two shows Fidalgo DanceWorks will put on this season. The Nutcracker, the traditional ballet the school puts on every year, is 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at Brodniak Hall. Reserved seating is $27 and general admission is $20, with discounts for seniors. Tickets are available at my360tix.com/events/nutcracker-2022-12-9-2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.