Throughout the day Saturday, ballerinas pulled on their tutus and checked how ribbons fit into their hair as part of a dress rehearsal for "The Nutcracker," which opens this week.
It is one of two shows Fidalgo DanceWorks will put on this season. The Nutcracker, the traditional ballet the school puts on every year, is 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at Brodniak Hall. Reserved seating is $27 and general admission is $20, with discounts for seniors. Tickets are available at my360tix.com/events/nutcracker-2022-12-9-2022.
The following week is the Winter Celebration, which includes performances from every other dance style that DanceWorks teaches. That performance is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $17-$20 for reserved seats and $15 for general admission, with discounts for seniors and children. Tickets are at my360tix.com/events/winter-celebration-2022-12-17-2022.
"The Nutcracker," an annual holiday production, holds its auditions at the end of the summer and then the cast rehearses every Friday and Saturday from August to December. It's a lot of work, but it's worth it, said Jocelyn Hylton, a senior who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy this year.
The story follows young Clara, who is gifted a nutcracker by her magical Uncle Drosselmeyer. That night, Clara is surprised to discover the Nutcracker has come to life in her living room. After the nutcracker battles a Rat Queen and then escapes through a snowy land (led by the Snow Queen and her snowflakes) to the Land of the Sweets. Once there, Clara and the Nutcracker are treated to dances by raspberry truffles, ribbon candy, tea, coffee, marzipan, small bonbons and more. They are led through the land by the Sugar Plum Fairy.
The show has been in town for longer than Fidalgo DanceWorks has been around, school Development Director Melissa Turnage said. The school wasn't able to hold big shows between 2016 and 2021, though, because of a variety of factors that included construction at Brodziak Hall and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the show is put on every year, many of the young ballerinas move up the ranks each year.
The show is in the midst of updating its costumes, Turnage said. The process started last year and will take about five years total, she said. The costumes have been around for a long time and been lovingly worn and cared for, but some of the dancers are wearing costumes older than they are, she said. It's time for an upgrade.
Hylton started dancing when she was 3 or 4. Then, she took on the role of a bonbon in her first year. This year, she is the Sugar Plum Fairy, the lead highlighted dancer. She has played Dewdrop, the lead of the flowers, and the Snow Queen before, too.
"It's really cool because you learn that every part is important to the story," she said of taking on many roles through the years.
This one has been demanding, she said.
"I'm so thankful to all my teachers who have gotten me this far," she said.
Being in the same show every year is comforting, too.
"It's like a safe place, a constant to come back to," she said.
Working on two shows at once is difficult, Hylton said. Like most of the other dancers, she studies many different styles of dance. So while Fridays and Saturdays are reserved just for "The Nutcracker," she is studying many different dances during the week that she will use in the Winter Celebration.
During "The Nutcracker," she will dance with Patrick Quinn, who graduated last year but is back to dance again in "The Nutcracker." He said it's been a lot of fun working with Hylton.
Kendal Hadley and Emily Hacksteadt at Fidalgo DanceWorks are also senior ballerinas this year. Hadley plays the role of coffee, and Hacksteadt will be a flower and the Snow Queen.
When she started, Hacksteadt played a rat and a tree, she said.
Both she and Hadley have grown up through the production and are taking on bigger roles.
The cast gets really close because it spends so much time together, Hacksteadt said.
"It really kicks off the holiday season," Hadley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.