Students at Fidalgo Elementary School will perform "A Christmas Carol," adapted for young performers by Kathryn Schultz Miller, this week.

The cast features 26 students directed by teacher Dawn Uroff and 40 members of the Fidalgo Choir, directed by Tina Franulovich-Martin.

The story follows the classic tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge and the Cratchit family, as well as Charles Dickens himself.

Performances are 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. They are free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.