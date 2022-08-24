Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center

The Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center in Anacortes. (File photo, July 2020)

 Skagit Publishing staff

The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center has reopened after its annual maintenance shutdown.

New carpeting, boiler work, gas line pressure testing, installation of a new circuit breaker for the facility’s air conditioning, plumbing work and tile repair work were among the many projects completed during the facility’s closure.

