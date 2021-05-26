Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center commissioners are now seeking a new executive director following Mitch Everton’s recent announcement that he will step down after July 1.
Everton plans to stay on at reduced hours until a new director is trained.
“When I took this job four years ago, they asked me how long I planned to stay on. I said four or five years,” he said.
Everton said his focus as director was to get the pool a new facility, but he “doesn’t see that happening in the near future.”
He said he was proud of the work done in the last year and a half to keep the pool running during the pandemic.
A special meeting to discuss updating the salary of the executive director position will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 over Zoom. The current salary range is $65,000-75,000.
In other pool board news:
• Pool commissioners voted to continue current mask requirements for patrons and staff until further guidance is given. The current rules stipulate that masks must be worn when not swimming.
“A large part of our clientele are under 11 and can’t get the vaccine yet,” Everton noted.
• Commissioners learned that independent special tax districts like the Fidalgo Pool district would not be eligible for direct Federal assistance from the COVID-19 stimulus packages, as it stipulates funds go to city and county governments.
