The Arts at the Port Show filled the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed with work from more than 50 artists during the Anacortes Arts Festival.
Several of the artist took home awards totaling more than $12,400, and two pieces were purchased as pieces of public art.
Throughout the festival, all attendees had the chance to peruse the art and vote on their favorite. The People’s Choice Award went to Susan Williams this year.
Williams, of Friday Harbor, took home two other prizes. She earned the Bill Mitchell Memorial Award and the Arts in School Purchase Award. The second means that one of her pieces will go on display at Whitney Elementary School.
Joanna Sikes, juror, chose the Best of Show and Excellence Awards for the festival.
The Best of Show Award went to Leslie Stoner, an artist from Oak Harbor. Stoner also earned the Eve Deisher Creative Excellence Award.
One Excellence Award went to Anacortes artist Lanny Bergner; another went to Lori Nelson-Clonts of Maple Falls.
Also on display will be a painting by Anacortes artist Cathy Schoenberg. That piece is the winner of the Anacortes Collects Purchase Award and will be displayed at the Anacortes police station.
The Festival Award went to Hart James of Olympia, and the T Bailey Corporate Award went to Suze Woolf of Seattle.
