The First Friday Artwak is 6-8 p.m. Friday at locations along Commercial Avenue. The event is running in coordination with the Jazz Walk event.
• MoonWater Arts, 404 Commercial Ave., will showcase art pieces created by area and national artists, many of whom are women. Owner Joanie Schwartz is a fused glass artist who also teaches many classes out of the gallery.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., features regional photographs by Doug LeClair, who specializes in birds, mountains, water scenes and flowers from the Skagit Valley.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features mixed media acrylics by Anne Martin McCool, including pieces that focus on the moon, mountains and trees. Also featured are watercolor florals by Catherine James, plein air oils by Robin Weiss, landscape pastels by Janice Wall and a nocturne series in oil by Susan McManamen, as well as new tables and jewelry.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, will open the studios of Cathy Schoenberg (oil paintings) and Elizabeth Ockwell (paintings on paper).
• Fidalgo Fudge, 715 Commercial Ave., will feature its own treats, and West Coast Dumplings will provide samples of European verniki and pelmeni.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave, presents Polly Cloud Art, which uses a technique called paper and fabric marbling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.