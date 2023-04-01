The First Friday Artwalk for April is 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• MoonWater Arts, 404 Commercial Ave., will showcase art created by local and national artists, most of whom are women. Joanie Schwartz, who owns the space, is a fused glass artist and will showcase her work.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., presents its eighth annual Tulip Poster Artists, Past and Present show featuring 2023 artist, watercolorist Kerry Clavadetscher. The gallery will also show egg tempera work by Jack Gunter, floral watercolors by Sandy Haight, acrylics by Jennifer Bowman and acrylics by Ben Mann.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, will showcase oil paintings by Cathy Schoenberg and paintings on paper by Elizabeth Ockwell, as well as other art.
• Adrift Restaurant, 510 Commercial Ave., will showcase mandala-inspired art pieces by Kelly Hilger, who uses mediums including canvas, henn and watercolor.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave, presents Polly Cloud Art. She uses is a technique called paper and fabric marbling.
• Clayhouse Ceramic Studio, 904 Commercial Ave, a new merchant, will showcase its hand-building clay opportunities.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., is renovating its lobby and will not offer an artist this month.
