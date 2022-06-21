The First Friday Artwalk for July is 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave., will feature Whidbey Island artist Pennie Janousek. She will showcase her botanical illustrations in watercolor, colored pencil or gouache.
• Joanie Schwartz Glass, 404 Commercial Ave., will open her studio, where she works on glass fusing. Also included are hand-created works from other artists from around the country.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., presents paintings and mosaics by Lois Judd.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., will open a new summer show with landscape and seascape pastels by Amanda Houston, detailed Northwest watercolors by Peggy Woods, abstracted encaustic wax paintings on panels by Mark Wall, regional acrylics by Cynthia Richardson and acrylic landscapes by Ria Harboe.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, are four studios that include work by Anders Rodin, Jade Roberts, Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs to see oils, watercolors, drawings and sculptures.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., is showcasing more than 15 local artists, including featured artist of the month Amanda Leets. Her artwork is inspired by the motions of nature, ocean, wind and wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.