The First Friday Artwalk for June is 6-8 p.m. Friday at various locations downtown.
• Joanie Schwartz Glass, 404 Commercial Ave, a working teaching studio, will show a multitude of techniques, as well as a wide variety of other hand-crafted work from artists in the Pacific Northwest and across the country.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., will feature oils by Dedrian Clark and watercolors by Suzanne Powers. Clark’s body of work is inspired by her favorite trees: redwoods, oak, eucalyptus and madronas. Powers celebrates the rocky shores and beaches of Fidalgo Island and the Oregon Coast.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features new mixed media acrylics by Anne Martin McCool, fused glass wall pieces by JLS Glass Studio, colorful monoprints by Marie Powell, abstract pastels by Kathleen Secrest and still life oils by Barbara Benedetti Newton.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, are open for the art walk. The studios are Anders Rodin, Jade Roberts, Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell and feature oils, watercolors and drawings and sculptures.
• City Hall, 904 6th Street, hosts a new 98221 Gallery show, presented by the Anacortes Arts Commission. The artwork is exclusively by Anacortes artists. The hallways and City Council chambers will feature a variety of mediums including pastels, watercolor, acrylic and oils, metal arts and sculpture.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., features the work of Rachel Muntean-Salazar, who focuses on the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in her work. More than 15 other local artists are also on display.
• Dad’s Diner, 906 Commercial Ave., will host Anacortes Music Project and its release of its first recorded compilation “Terribly Quiet.” The album features 11 tracks of original music written and performed by women artists in Anacortes. The diner will host the artists, the music and offer the CD for sale during the Artwalk.
