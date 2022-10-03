The First Friday Artwalk for October is 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave., will host artists Judy Rekevics and George White. Rekevics uses acrylic and mixed media pieces with themes including nautical, abstracts, floral, landscapes and fun. White is showing for the first time in Anacortes and will feature his black and white photography in a show called "Abstract Segment."
• MoonWater Arts, 404 Commercial Ave., is a working and teaching studio focusing on the art of glass fusing. The shop also showcases many handcrafted works from artists around the Pacific Northwest and the country, many of whom are women.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., will feature Susan Bloomfield. She paints acrylics, as well as creating fiber arts, printmaking, photography and jewelry making. Also featured is Birgit La Face, who was born and raised in Sweden and is inspired by nature.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., will show flame-painted meshwork from the Leaves of Philadelphia Series by Lanny Bergner. Also at the gallery are fused glass work by Steve Klein, gold leaf/acrylic paintings and sculptures by Leo Osborne, encaustic paintings by Marilee Holm and oils by Jennifer McGill.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 Fifth Street, are open for the walk and include work by Anders Rodin, Jade Roberts, Cathy Schoenberg and Michael Clough.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., is featuring acrylics and pen and ink pieces by Tim McCants.
• Ink & Wool, 717 Commercial Ave., will feature work by artist and designer Jill McDougall. She creates paintings and mixed media pieces out of antique paper, old maps and prints of found objects.
