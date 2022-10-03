The First Friday Artwalk for October is 6-8 p.m. Friday. 

• ONE Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave., will host artists Judy Rekevics and George White. Rekevics uses acrylic and mixed media pieces with themes including nautical, abstracts, floral, landscapes and fun. White is showing for the first time in Anacortes and will feature his black and white photography in a show called "Abstract Segment." 

