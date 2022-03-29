With very few exceptions because of holidays, the First Friday Artwalks filled the downtown Anacortes with art-loving community members once a month starting in February 2002.
Then, in late March 2020, the artwalks went on indefinite pandemic hold.
This Friday, the artwalk is back. Visitors can stop by, check out art and chat with artists from 6-8 p.m. at five gallery spaces.
“People have been asking for quite a few months,” said Kathy Khile, who owns Scott Milo Gallery (420 Commercial Ave.) and organizes the monthly artwalks.
The organizers wanted to wait for a time when COVID-19 cases were lower, she said. Now that cases have continued to drop and the mask mandate is lifted, the time felt right, Khile said.
Usually, a couple hundred people come through the gallery on a typical artwalk, so it’ll be interesting to see what it looks like this time around, she said.
The Scott Milo Gallery is hosting several Tulip Festival poster artists for this artwalk, she said.
Along the side of the building from the Scott Milo Gallery is a door and a flight of stairs that leads up to a set of artist studios, one of which belongs to Cathy Schoenberg. They are at 1010 Fifth St.
The studios are often missed on the tour, and people were just figuring out they were there and starting to come through on artwalk day when the pandemic shut everything down, she said.
“It took a couple years, but we were doing so well,” Schoenberg said.
Now she can’t wait to see if people find the studios again.
Schoenberg described her painting style as colorful and full of patterns.
She is one of five artists who will have their work on display and one of four who will open their studios to guests during the artwalk. The others are Anders Rodin, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell. Paula Anderson’s work will be on display, though she is not holding a meet-and-greet, Schoenberg said.
Joanie Schwartz, who owns and runs Joanie Schwartz Glass, 404 Commercial Ave., said this is her first official artwalk. She had a studio space and classroom in the Freeland Keystone Building downtown.
This past August, she moved to her current space, where she offers a front display space for more than 40 artists, mostly women, from the region and around the country.
Schwartz said she has a passion for the arts and supporting other artists, so having a display space means a lot to her.
In the back, there’s a studio space where she leads her classes.
During the artwalk, Schwartz said she plans to show people the studio space and some works in progress. She will also be on hand to talk to people about her love of art and teaching.
In her more than 30 years as an artist, she’s gone through multiple mediums. About 10 years ago, she tried glass fusing and never looked back.
Participating in the artwalk as a community member offers so much support to artists and to the art community here in Anacortes, she said.
Other artwalk stops are:
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., will show acrylics and mixed media work by Dee Doyle.
• 98221 Gallery at City Hall, 904 6th Street, presented by the Anacortes Arts Commission, features 36 emerging and established artists who live or work in the 98221 zip code. More than 50 works, in a variety of mediums and price points, are displayed in the hallways and City Council Chambers. Many artists will be present for questions.
