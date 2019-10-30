The First Friday Artwalk is 6-9 p.m. Friday.
• Kelli Lang Real Estate, 819 Commercial Ave, Suite C, is a new member of the monthly Artwalk. The office will show Rakan Alduaij’s colorful photographs.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave, is also a new addition to the Artwalk. The shop will feature the work of Seven Sorrows Tattoo’s artists during the month of November. Standing exhibits include Trinity Skate’s skatedeck art, SLG Photography, and the art of Melanie and Greg Dugan and Sheri Muntean.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., will open a new show “Into the Light,” with a collection from the Burton Archives.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., will feature gourd artist Jill West in November. She will demonstrate her art from 6:30-8:30 p.m. during the Artwalk. Other gallery artists will present new works on the theme of “Water” this month.
• Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., will showcase the work of Abbie Kunch, who creates watercolor pieces complemented by pen and ink. Her work illustrates land and seascapes.
• Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 520 Commercial Ave., will show photography by Sally Peyou.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., will show pastels of Northwest landscapes by Whidbey Island artist Teresa Saia. Also on display: oils by Matt Dollahite, mixed media watercolors by B.J. Dollahite, oils by Barbara Benedetti Newton and acrylics by Cynthia Richardson.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., will show “Faces and Flowers” by Terry MacDonald of Anacortes.
• The Depot Arts & Community Center, 611 R Ave., will host the Divas of the Fidalgo Island Quilters. The Divas create wearable art and will present a show called “Over the Rainbow.” Open during the artwalk, as well as 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
