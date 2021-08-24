By Briana Alzola
Traffic will move up and down Commercial Avenue Sunday, Aug. 29, but unlike on a normal Sunday, none of it will be motorized.
Commercial Avenue from 10th Street to Second Street will be closed to motorized travel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., allow those on foot or wheel to fill the streets instead.
The annual Anacortes Open Streets event is back this year.
Anyone is welcome to bike, skate, walk or participate in some other form of non-motorized travel, organizer Warren Tessler said.
The event will offer much of what it has in years past, including information booths, a classic car show and food vendors.
The classic bike show is “quite an attraction for bicycle enthusiasts,” he said.
The Safe Routes to School group will offer safety advice and information, as well as a bike obstacle course, Tessler said.
Several groups, including mountain biking and trail riding groups, will offer demonstrations.
The Anacortes High School robotics team will be on hand, and Trinity Skate Shop will have an exhibit.
A pet parade for well-behaved, leashed pets of all kinds is 2-3 p.m. Pet owners who want to participate should bring their pets to the Pet Place Market Booth at Ninth and Commercial at 1:45 p.m.
Skagit Cycle and Bikespot will also be at the event, and there will be bikes people can try out, Tessler said.
While there may be some live music, there are no scheduled buskers right now, he said.
The event is organized by the Anacortes Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee on behalf of the city.
“It’s a good way to get people to enjoy downtown without cars and traffic in the way,” Tessler said.
Events like this one promote healthy activities and healthy lifestyles, he said. They also allow people to slow down and take in the downtown area. He’s had people come up to him and say they discovered new stores because they don’t usually walk downtown.
“It’s an open invitation to everyone to come on down, check it out and enjoy the day,” he said.
