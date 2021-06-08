The Serenity Thomas Foundation is awarding its 2021 Serenity Thomas Scholarship of $2,000 to Lauren Markovich.
Markovich is a graduating senior at Anacortes High School who has volunteered many community service hours at school and in the community. She and her Key Club volunteered at the fifth annual Serenity Princess Ball in February 2020.
At Key Club, she served as the president for two years and as lieutenant governor for the entire division this year, leading five regional Key Clubs.
Markovich plans to earn a business degree from Central Washington University, with the goal of creating a business built on diversity and inclusion that provides opportunities for children who need special care, according to an email from the foundation.
The Serenity Thomas Scholarship is awarded each year to a Skagit County resident who plans to go into the fields of special education or services and who demonstrates care for those with special needs.
The money raised comes from the Serenity Princess Ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.